California Computer Launches Extended Services and Products to Help Avoid Data Loss

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- According to a recent corporate review, an estimated 76 million computers are currently used for business purposes in the United States. As the nation's reliance on technology continues to increase, so does the number of significant issues stemming from the use of PC's and laptops in a business setting. Approximately 4.6 million instances of critical data loss occurred last year alone. Though a number of causes are responsible for such losses, 40 percent of these situations were attributed to hardware failure. In answer to these potentially devastating statistics, California Computer has launched extended services and product lines.



Kevin of California Computer explained, "We offer the greatest selection of computers, accessories and services at the lowest possible prices. We are experts in computers, notebooks, printers, monitors, software, and any other related products our customers may need. We are also an authorized service center, meaning we have a staff trained in the diagnosis and repair of countless issues that may arise. We use only certified parts and ensure all repairs are performed accurately and efficiently. We hold a number of certifications, one of which is Lenovo repair."



For those who foresee a need for increased memory, Kevin mentioned the company offers memory upgrades to accommodate a variety of computing needs. Experts insist one of the most common causes of system crashes is insufficient storage capacity; therefore, upgrading a system's memory before the need arises can help avoid future problems. California Computer provides data transfer services for safely moving data from old computers to new ones or transplanting files from a desktop to a laptop. Their technicians also offer data backup services, creating alternate copies of important data to prevent loss in any scenario. In the event of loss, they offer data recovery LA services.



With the increased use of computers comes a growing need for accessories and installation. Kevin noted the company provides peripheral setup for scanners, printers, cameras and other necessities, ensuring all equipment is fully functioning before completion. They service such equipment in the event of a malfunction as well. They offer secure wireless setup for browsing freely without fear of intrusion. All major brands, products, services and repairs are available through California Computer, including Toshiba repair.



In conclusion, Kevin stated, "Computers have become a part of every business and household. Though technology has made our lives easier, it also comes with its fair share of problems. We are trained and ready for any situation our customers may face. With our extensive inventory and our knowledgeable staff, we can have their problems resolved in no time. Whether they simply need a printer set up to operate alongside their computer or they have experienced a detrimental system crash, we can help."



About California Computer

Offering more than 20 years of experience, California Computer is a small business dedicated to quality products and service. Independently owned, they are able to pass their savings on their vast inventory to their customers, providing the lowest possible product cost. They bring an extensive product selection and expertise to their industry.