California Computer Offers Up Affordable Options for Computer Repairs and Purchases

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- According to industry statistics, 83% of personal computer owners experience difficulties in a one year period. Furthermore, only 25% of computer owners felt qualified to fix their computers when problems arise. Committed to making a difference to the remaining 75%, California Computer is dedicated to helping the general public with repairs at affordable prices. Says spokesperson Kevin, "One of the main reason people try and fix their own problems is to save money, but so many times, they end up doing more damage than good. The staff at California Computer believes there's no reason why consumers shouldn't be able to afford maintenance and repair."



California Computer spokesman Kevin goes on to say, "The big desktop computers are often a bother for customers to bring into the office, so, in response to that problem, we've implemented both carry-in and on-site service on all of our products. Our technical team is trained to perform routine maintenance, hardware upgrades, system configurations and network installation, as well as troubleshoot any problems you may be having on your Macbook, Sony or other brand of computer. In fact, Macbook repair is one of our specialties. Additionally, we are a Sony repair center and do a great deal of work in notebook repair. In most cases we are more than a re-seller, we are a direct dealer who also receives training, demonstration units, and factory authorization to service the items we sell. Working with authorized dealers like us gives consumers peace of mind."



Shopping with experts is what consumers want and expect, says Kevin. "Customers want a one stop shop where they can have their computers fixed by experts or purchase affordable computers, laptops or accessories to make their online experience better. We offer that very thing. California Computer has a large inventory of Notebook computers, Servers, Projectors, Digital Display, Firewalls, peripherals and software to meet your company's needs. Our purchasing and sales departments are alert to current market trends and prices and our large inventory allows us to secure the best prices from our suppliers. And, because we are independently owned, we do not pay royalties or product fees to any franchise or organization. This allows us to pass the savings on to consumers."



California Computers aims to be many things to many people, according to the spokesman. "While California Computer can meet your computer and software needs, it's also nice to know that when it comes to the little things that keep an office going such as toner, paper, diskettes, computer accessories and power supplies, you don't have far to go."



About California Computer

The California Computer online store is committed to providing the greatest selection of computer hardware at the lowest possible price. With a goal of complete customer satisfaction, the professionals here specialize in computer notebooks, printers, digital cameras, software, monitors, memory, and other computer products. With more than two decades of experience behind them, they offer both technical expertise and superior service.