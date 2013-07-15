California Construction Loans Launches Increased Efforts to Provide Construction Loan

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- After reaching an all time low in 2005, statistics indicate the residential construction and remodeling industry has seen a steady increase since that time. Having recovered by almost 35 percent nationwide in 2012, expansion of the building and remodeling market is expected to continue on this trend for the foreseeable future, particularly in the state of California where new home construction has grown by 36 percent. In order to further extend construction growth and supply desiring families with the necessary resources to join these statistics, California Construction Loans has launched increased efforts to provide construction loans to those seeking to remodel or build new homes.



Rick Gomez, Branch Manager with California Construction Loans, confirmed, "Our company has access to information that can save our customers thousands of dollars in building expenses; in addition, we have built strong relationships with lending companies throughout California and the entire United States. As a subsidiary of Nationwide Construction Loans Inc, we currently provide the best loan values and the lowest interest rates in the industry. We are America's ultimate source for home building loans. Having been approved with all the major banks and lending institutions, our experience, reputation and the sheer volume of our construction loans have afforded us the opportunity to pass a number of savings and benefits along to our customers."



Gomez continued, "We offer free construction loan appraisal to all our new customers, as well as several varying loan packages. For those who already own land and an existing home but are looking to expand, we offer loans based on the finished value of the remodel. For customers who own, or are currently purchasing, land we can provide either construction only loans, owner builder loans or construction to perm loans. Customers interested in purchasing land for future construction endeavors may choose a temporary land loan until ready to build. If they wish to combine their land purchase with construction of a new home, we can cover that as well. The customer need only provide us with approved house plans and a cost breakdown. Our website also contains inside secrets concerning construction loans. Potential customers are encouraged to visit our website for access to this information."



About California Construction Loans

Affiliated with Nationwide Construction Loans, Inc, California Construction Loans possesses the ability to bring hundreds of lenders together to provide customers with countless construction loan sources from across the United States. California and Nationwide Construction Loans also provides construction consulting services for any building project. Their goal is to provide the most worry free loans and maximum savings benefits to their customers.