California Resident Leads Campaign to Return State to Gold Standard

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- This week California resident V. Ninet’te Wheatley launched a campaign to convince the Governor and Speaker of the House to amend the state's currency back to the gold standard. A new voter poll has been created for supporters to voice their concerns at http://www.amendthatlaw.org.



“California citizens have the right to use real money that has been recognized for over five thousand years as real money, commonly, known as, precious metals: silver and gold,” said V. Ninet’te Wheatley.



Wheatley and supporters are lobbying to have gold and silver coins issued by the Federal Government recognized as legal tender. The campaign is also asking gold and silver be exempt from capital gains tax making it voluntary, not mandatory.



Gold and silver supporters point to other states that are making the same case. South Carolina republican representative Mike Pitts has proposed similar measures for his state. Utah is already using gold and silver with a dozen other states following suit.



Wheatley argues that in the event of an economic collapse of the Federal Reserve or the US dollar, California can continue to transact business using silver and gold.



“As a holder and investor in physical silver and gold, I am certain that I speak on behalf of other California residents in asking that an amendment to the currency laws be made so that this great state can maintain stability should we as a nation and globally face an unfavorable mishap in the US Dollar and Federal Reserve fiat paper system,” Wheatley said.



Wheatley points to a section of the US Constitution that states “No state shall make anything but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.”



Supporters of this appeal can place their vote of Yes or No at the website: http://www.amendthatlaw.org