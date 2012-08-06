California Flooring Company Puts Customer Service Ahead of Everything Else

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- For 20 years, Laguna Niguel flooring expert Jason Ramsay has had a business policy that some people can’t understand.



“We put our customers first. When you come in our showroom, we’re going to greet you with a smile, listen to you and talk WITH you, not talk at you,” he said with his trademark grin. “We’re not a bunch of snooty floor covering people who’d rather talk about what they’re going to for dinner than talk to customers.”



Mr. Ramsay said his attitude has cost him a few customers over the years. Apparently, he said, they were put off by the staff who’d rather treat customers like family and friends than people who have a giant wallet.



Located at 23974 Aliso Creek Road in Laguna Niguel, California Flooring Service specializes in hard surfaces for the floor, some walls and counter tops. They do have carpet for those who prefer it. The company offers expert installation and repair if needed. For some floors, maintenance service is also available.



“When we put in a floor or countertop, we’re not leaving you wondering what do next,” Mr. Ramsay said. “We’ll still be there to help. It doesn’t matter if you bought a floor from us yesterday or 20 years ago. We’re going to be there for you.” The company also offers a warranty that is good for as long as you own the home. The warranty is not transferrable.



California Flooring offers:



- Hardwood floors from a variety of materials

- Granite counter tops

- Tile

- Laminate floors

- Carpeting



Among other things, Mr. Ramsay offers free floor improvement tips through the website. There’s absolutely no cost to get this advice, simply visit www.CaliforniaFlooringService.com and check out the blog.



“I understand that some of our competitors are probably watching our blog and taking our ideas. But I’d rather help my customers keep their floors in superlative shape and have someone steal my ideas than to ignore my customers’ needs,” he said.



The blog covers maintenance, benefits and drawbacks to various kinds of flooring and news about the flooring industry as it relates to homeowners.



One recent post discusses why wood floors are so well suited for a home. Why? Dust mites. Up to 100,000 dust mites can live in one square yard of carpeting. Dust mites are s significant cause of allergy problems and can make asthma suffers have an attack.



Even carpets treated to resist dust mites are known to have hazardous chemicals in the makeup.



“These are things you need to know before you invest in flooring. Carpet companies don’t want you know about this. We do, even though we sell and install carpet,” Mr. Ramsay said. “Your health is more important to us than making a sale on a house full of carpet.” The website has a complete line of counter top and flooring maintenance and clearing supplies. Mr Ramsay said his company doesn’t make a lot of money off these products because that’s not the point.



“It’s not about the money. It’s about providing you with products we know and trust and use. We’re not going to sell something on our website that is not of the highest quality,” he said. “Some products can damage floors. That’s not what we’re about. Your floor should last for decades if you treat it right.”



For more information visit http://www.CaliforniaFlooringService.com or call 949-716-6111. You can also follow Jason and his crew on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube and Google+.