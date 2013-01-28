California Food Processing Expo 2013 Attended by TraceGains Supplier Impact Leader

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- TraceGains is widely recognized as the leader in supplier impact. Supplier Impact gives companies the power to continuously track each supplier's trend over time, so that each can be evaluated. Food companies, including restaurants, can determine which suppliers are beginning to make quality improvements, and which suppliers are continuing to slip. The system's Supplier Risk Indicator constantly scorecards each supplier on numerous critical risk factors, including in-spec trends, audit scores, variations to spot lab tests, and many other factors that existing systems simply cannot track. The early warning system catches problems before customers report them.



February 5 – 6 at the Sacramento, CA Convention Center TraceGains will attend the Food Processing Expo 2013. With more than 200 exhibitors and 1800 attendees, Food Processing Expo is the largest tradeshow in California devoted exclusively to food processing. The purpose of the Expo is to bring the industry together by offering a tradeshow floor with exhibits featuring machinery, equipment, supplies, services and other vendors with innovative products for the industry.



In addition to the exhibits, the Expo includes numerous informative sessions and networking events that ensure there is something of interest for everyone in the food processing industry. Established in 1905, The California League of Food Processors represents the business interests of California's dynamic food processing industry. Our food processing members supply the nation's consumers with premium quality fruits, vegetables, juices, sauces, cheeses, snacks, nuts, seasonings, and many other foods. They are available in every package type and size imaginable.



TraceGains, based in Colorado, creates supplier documents; a management solution which prevents "bad stuff" (out of specification ingredients) from arriving in the first place. Assuring that the correct supplier documents and certifications are on file, (such as allergen statement, kosher, SQF, and BRC) is also important to verify that the finished good food product is compliant with business policies and customer requirements.



About Tracegains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Marc Simony, Director of Marketing

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400