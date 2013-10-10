Landmark California Victory for Homeowners in Foreclosure Defense Case

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- A new landmark holding by a San Mateo County judge on Thursday could transform the prospects of California homeowners facing foreclosure. Last week a judge ruled in favor of homeowner, Rudra Nand, citing potential negligence on behalf of her lender, Bank of America.



Facing imminent foreclosure, California homeowner, Rudra Nand, sought council from attorney, Bryan Smith of the Law Offices of Art Hoomiratana. To investigate the lender’s standing to foreclose, Smith immediately hired Paladin Securitization Auditors to conduct an audit, which found evidence of the following: Breach of Contract, Fraud, Violation of California Civil Code Section 2923, Promissory Estoppel, Negligence, Negligent Misrepresentation, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress and Violation of Business and Professions Code Section 17200,et seq.



Based on Paladin’s findings, Smith filed a complaint against Bank of America, and after further litigation, the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff holding that his complaint properly alleged negligence and negligent misrepresentation, just as initially disclosed by the audit performed by Paladin Securitization Auditors. Prior to this momentous decision, lenders had previously hidden behind the Nymark case, which ruled in favor of the lender on negligence charges. But in the recent breakthrough case of Rudra Nand vs. Bank of America, the court has allowed Nand to proceed with her allegations of negligence against Bank of America.



Paladin’s securitization audit helped save Nand’s home and if you're facing foreclosure, this may help save your home as well. Paladin Securitization Auditors is the nation’s leader in quality courtroom ready securitization audits for foreclosure defense attorneys and homeowners. They are currently offering a free consultation for those facing foreclosure, in need of a loan modification, or for those that have already lost their home to the foreclosure process.



Click here to see a copy of the Nand ruling.



Call Paladin Securitization Auditors today at (877) 848-8088 to take advantage of their free consultation.



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Paladin Securitization Auditors offers trial ready audits to homeowners, attorneys, and commercial property owners.