California Health Benefit Exchange Providers

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The California health benefit exchange is proving to be a challenge for some major insurance carriers. Aetna, one of the major carriers offering individual health insurance in California announced that they would discontinue their individual health insurance policies in the state as of December 31, 2013.



The new health insurance exchange and required benefits of the new law may have forced them to move away from the state health insurance exchange.



It is uncertain if more major insurance carriers will follow Aetna or if other carriers will want to participate in Covered California as the law moves closer to implementation.



Due to the multitude of changes associated with the new health care law, it only strengthens the importance of having a seasoned professional on your side who can keep up-to-date with the daily changes. “It would be very difficult for someone with no experience in health insurance to be able to process and accurately understand the options available in the health policies. Many people may be unable to utilize the exchange tax credits and will need help to find a health insurance policy that more closely fits their needs.” Says Alan Kichler of Golden State Health Insurance.



Finding the proper insurance provider and choosing the policy options could be a daunting task for the average person. A professional can explain which options you need and which options you could do without to save you money on your monthly premiums.



About Alan Kichler

Alan Kichler was born in Cleveland, OH. He attended Cleveland State & Arizona State Universities. He has been selling insurance and financial services from top insurance carriers for over a decade and maintains the highest ethical standards for all of his clients. Alan continues to stay educated on the latest developments of the new California health care law. To learn more visit: http://www.goldenstatehealthinsurance.com



