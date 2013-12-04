California Heart & Vascular Clinic Expands Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease

El Centro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- One of the most common symptoms of heart disease is numbness in the legs or the arms. This is evidence that the heart is having trouble pumping blood to those areas, and the longer the numbness persists, the more permanent the damage can be. In extreme cases the lack of blood flow may necessitate the amputation of the limb. The Californiaheart clinic is one of the leading centers for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in the San Diego area.



The best way to treat peripheral artery disease is through a minimally invasive angioplasty, something the staff at the Californiaheart clinic specializes in. In this procedure the doctor will make a small incision in the groin through which they will insert a very small catheter with an deflated balloon. The doctor will guide the balloon through the artery until the blockage is reached, at which point they will inflate the balloon. The inflated balloon forces the plaque that is causing the blockage against the walls of the artery.



Sometimes the patient may need a more substantial solution to their blockage, and the Californiaheart clinic can provide treatment and long-term care through the inclusion of a stent. The introduction of a stent into the artery places a thin mesh tube in the artery which props up the opening and greatly increases the amount of blood that is allowed to flow through. A stent can be placed at the same time as the angioplasty so that patients only have to go through a single medical procedure.



To find out more about the types of surgery options available, potential patients should head to http://www.californiaheartclinic.com . Dr. Athar M. Ansari and his staff place the highest value on patient care and comfort and they are willing to answer whatever questions patients may have about what is involved in peripheral artery surgery.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.californiaheartclinic.com/ or call (760) 353-3311.