California Home Search Made Easy with IDX Enabled Real Estate Website and Search Function

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- EUGENE, ORE. – A custom IDX solution is now available on the Walnut Creek, California real estate website of Marc Graves. Thanks in part to the revolutionary IDX, Inc. technology, thousands of East Bay Regional Data (EBRD) listings are seamlessly integrated onto the search page Graves represents. With IDX Broker software, Graves can utilize a dynamic set of search functions online, in an effort to supply his clients with a comprehensive and complete property search conveniently on his website.



The IDX solution adopted by Graves has enabled five unique search functions to narrow the EBRD listings and deliver home seekers with a concise list of properties to learn more about. With the additional tools and features IDX Broker gives Graves and his clients to utilize online, such as the mortgage calculator, virtual tours and options to contact listing agents to setup showings of a home, the online property search is more dynamic and structured than ever. These tools work to focus each search, in an effort to find potential homebuyers the property of their dreams.



An administrative login page gives Graves the tools necessary to manage his real estate website effectively. He can customize the search features to serve his clients and their needs better, along with the CSS and global wrappers of his page to make a unique and professional branding that represents his online real estate solution. He can easily access his clients and their saved search preferences, contact information and any potential leads that may be generated through his website. The dynamic IDX Broker software has truly revolutionized the online real estate search for Walnut Creek home seekers and the properties Graves represents.



About Marc Graves

Marc Graves is a REALTOR® and currently a part of the Courtyard Realty team. Graves is a real estate expert in the Walnut Creek, Concord ,and Clayton areas around California.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .