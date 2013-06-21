California Lawyers for the Arts' Artistic License Awards (ALA)Will Feature LIVE Performances by Wayne Kramer, Gilby Clarke and Matt Sorum

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- California Lawyers for the Arts (CLA) has added a LIVE music component to it’s 6th Annual Artistic License Awards (ALA), which will take place at the William Turner Gallery located at Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Avenue in Santa Monica, CA 90404 on June 30 at 5:00PM.



Legendary guitarist Wayne Kramer who is a recipient of a 2013 Artistic License Award will perform along with Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke from the band, Guns N’ Roses. Sorum was recruited by California Lawyers for the Arts to present Wayne with his ALA.



Alma Robinson, CLA Executive Director states: “Once we realized that all of these talented musicians were attending our event, we concluded that we want to hear them perform. We look forward to hearing these great musicians perform at th is year's Artistic License Awards”.



The Artistic License Awards were conceived in 2008, with the purpose of recognizing people and organizations who have mastered their arts (intended in the broadest possible sense) in extraordinary ways for the communities they serve. This year’s honorees include a master artist and attorney, a corporation and elected leaders whose acts of generosity and examples of innovation have inspired so many others to stretch beyond their “comfort zones” and take on the challenges of our times.



Artistic license implies so many things: freedom of expression, residual rights and royalties, the daring to be different, to make a difference through innovation and service.



California Lawyers for the Arts will be honoring the following persons with an Artistic License Award:



The Intel Corporation for pro bono legal service to artists and arts organizations. In addition, Intel has helped CLA to set up a statewide pro bono patent assistance program for inventors which has been authorized by the US Patent and Trademark Office as the California Patent Assistance Program.



Catherine Emanuel, an attorney who specializes in arts and entertainment law, has provided more than 175 hours of pro bono legal services over the last three years for Los Angles artists through CLA's legal referral service.



Sen. Carol Liu of Glendale is chair of the Senate Education Committee and a member of the Legislative Joint Committee on the Arts. Sen. Liu has been a stellar supporter of the California arts organizations throughout her career, starting with her service on the City Council of La Canada Flintridge.



Retired Sen. Alan Sieroty of Los Angeles is known as the "godfather" of California Art Law. In the State Senate, he authored several groundbreaking pieces of California legislation, including the California Resale Royalty Act. He served as Chairman of the Arts Task Force of the National Conference of State Legislatures. In 1985, Sieroty became founding vice president of the California State Summer School for the Arts and has been a member of its board of trustees ever since.



Wayne Kramer, co-founder of Jail Guitar Doors USA in 2009, has provided more than 250 guitars to prisons around the country and facilitated music lessons for inmates. Through his personal story, Wayne inspires others to overcome adversity through service.



About California Lawyers for the Arts

California Lawyers for the Arts (CLA) empowers the creative community by providing education, representation and dispute resolution. Artists and arts organizations serve as agents of democratic involvement, innovation, and positive social change, and the growth of an empowered arts sector is essential to healthy communities. CLA’s leadership and services strengthen the arts for the benefit of communities throughout California.



For more information contact: Mike Mena at 310-316-0612 or mike@ileanainternational.com.