California Lemon Law Attorneys Help Consumers Who Purchase a Defective Car

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- California lemon law attorneys at Consumer Action Law Group settled a case against Superior Kar Company after a claim was brought for vehicle power issues.



California lemon law is a consumer protection law that helps protect consumers from faulty vehicle purchases from dealers.



"There are a lot of misconceptions about what qualifies for a lemon car in California and here at Consumer Action Law Group, we try to educate the public on the consumer rights towards legal representation on a defective car. For the case of our client L. Lopez, our attorneys made a huge effort and received a favorable settlement after the dealer did not take action to help our client fix the car," said Lemon Law attorney Matt Faler. In reality, you cannot rely on the dealership to teach a consumer about California lemon law.



Under the current California Lemon Law, vehicle owners have the right to return a car if the manufacturer has:



- Failed to fix a problem that cannot be repaired after 3 attempts

- Failed to fix the problem or honor the warranty

- Lied that the warranty does not cover the issue



If the case has been awarded to the owner of the vehicle and the car is deemed to be a lemon car, the dealer/manufacturer has to provide two main options to the owner of the vehicle. The first is a California lemon law buyback and the second provision is offering a lemon law replacement vehicle.



Under the lemon law, the consumer can return the car to the dealer and get their money back including all payments processed such as down payment, monthly payments, and money spent on repairs. Some cases may result from the dealer offering money to close the case and keep the car.



Some important factors of the California lemon law:



- Used cars qualify in some instances

- The lemon law applies to leased cars out of the dealer

- Luxury vehicles or vehicles used for business may qualify

- The lemon car has a 4-year statute of limitations for lemon law cases in California from the date that the consumer knew and that the manufacturer was unable to fix the car



Consumer Action Law Group helps consumers who purchased a lemon car. Call 818-254-8413 for a free case evaluation.



About Consumer Action Law Group

Lemon law attorneys at Consumer Action Law Group are dedicated to helping consumers who purchased a lemon car. As the premiere lemon law firm, its attorneys are experienced in successfully representing their clients with their lemon law case. Lawyers on the team are also experienced in auto fraud, lemon law, surplus funds recovery, and credit report errors.



Media Relations



Address: 3700 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Phone: 818-254-8413

Email: info@consumeractionlawgroup.com

Website: https://lemonlaw.consumeractionlawgroup.com/