California Life Coach Calls on Nation to Get 'Transformative' New Book Into Hands of U.S. Prisoners

With almost seven million adults under correctional supervision (including probation, parole, jail or prison) in the United States, those responsible for reformation are turning to the private sector for help. California's Judy Winkler is one such savior. As a life coach with a compelling ability to positively transform anyone's life in just eight weeks, her latest book is currently in use at jails in California.



However, with millions of inmates still in need of help, Winkler is calling on all Americans to assist her in getting ‘8 Steps to Freedom + Answers to Life's Toughest Questions’ into the hands of as many of them as possible.



Synopsis:



Whether physically or mentally imprisoned, peace of mind is at your fingertips. Self-mastery, self-awareness, and self-control are by-products of practicing the steps in this book. The 8 Steps to Freedom will evoke your hidden power as well as freedom. Astonishing shifts in the mind are quickly cultivated so your in-prison (mind or body) experiences become peaceful. In some cases, Judy Winkler's inmate students received early releases because of behavioral changes. These positive changes carry over to permanent and effective relationships and assimilation back into society.



This book is filled with answers to life's toughest questions, some you probably have asked yourself. Unanswered questions perpetuate mental chaos. Answered questions offer a new point of view as well as they put questions to rest, bringing peace of mind. The author's goal is to help you lead a free, productive, peaceful, and joyful life. Applying the tools in this book is your ticket to freedom.



As the author explains, her book is of vital importance to society.



“Essentially, it’s a compelling fast-track to total transformation for all prisoners and those feeling tossed about on the unpredictable ship of life. As a minister and life coach, I’ve answered a call to make a change,” says Winkler.



Continuing, “This book needs to be in the hands of every prisoner so we make a bigger difference. Further, I believe that this book will allow newly released prisoners to enjoy a productive life so they contribute to the community instead of taking from it.”



Due to the book’s wide-ranging potential, Winkler is making a bold and direct call for fellow Citizens to purchase books for prisoners, on a strict non-profit basis.



“There are a myriad of ways this can be done. For example, anyone can purchase a book and either give it to a local prisoner or have me donate it. Alternatively, buyers can request that I ship the book directly to one of their local prisons or they can donate money for me to purchase the books and ship to a prison or prisoner of their choosing. I’d be delighted to send any books in the donor’s name or they may remain anonymous,” she adds.



Again, Winkler will be taking no money or profit from her efforts, with the purchase price simply covering the costs of book production and shipping.



Those interested in finding out more or contacting the author directly are asked to visit her official website, http://www.coachjudywinkler.com.



For those looking to purchase the book for their own use, ‘8 Steps to Freedom + Answers to Life's Toughest Questions’ is available now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and directly from the author.



About the Author: Judy Winkler

After a successful corporate career Judy Winkler went into the ministry. She has taught classes, workshops, counsels and coaches people for more than 30 years. She is a requested public speaker.



Two books, Get Unstuck Live with Ease and 8 Steps to Freedom were published by Sacred Life Publishers (Amazon & Barnes & Noble.)



Judy’s greatest joy is witnessing students step into their magnificence. She loves providing tools to help people calm themselves, move through upsets, offering a different perspective, as she supports them on their path.



Her classes in prison prepare inmates for a new life after their release. She offers tools to master their lives so they live more joyfully and productively.



Judy lives in San Diego, has 3 children and 3 grandchildren. She is a ballroom dancer, artist, and calligrapher. She loves gardening, enjoys nature, reading, theater, ballet and spending time with her loved ones.