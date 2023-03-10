California Locksmiths Introduces New Locksmith Services for Their Customers

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2023 -- California Locksmiths and Security has recently announced the introduction of a range of new locksmith services, which are available to customers in Pasadena, CA, and the surrounding regions. The company is focused on establishing itself as the premier locksmith service provider in the area and has launched several promotional campaigns to raise awareness of their new offerings and their potential value in everyday life.



As a prominent locksmithing service in Pasadena, California Locksmiths and Security has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and automotive locksmithing services. Over the years, the company has built a loyal customer base, thanks to their exceptional service delivery and reliability.



In addition to their locksmithing services, California Locksmiths and Security is also experienced in emergency callouts and security installations. As experts in the field, the company is confident in their ability to help clients install strong and reliable security devices.



California Locksmiths and Security offers a comprehensive range of services to meet the needs of all their customers. The following is an updated list of their existing and new services:



Car lockout assistance

New key creation for all types of vehicles

Business lockout assistance

New lock installation

Re-keying of existing locks

Residential lockout assistance

Mailbox lockout assistance and new installation

Storage lockout assistance

Lock repair services

Lock replacement services

High-security lock installation

Master key system installation



When it comes to being locked out of your vehicle, home, or office, the last thing you want is an inexperienced locksmith attempting to solve the problem. At California Locksmiths and Security, we guarantee that our professionals will provide prompt service tailored to your preferences. Whether it's an emergency or new lock installation, we can assist you in any situation.



Our team is dedicated to keeping you and your loved ones safe from life's dangers by providing top-notch protection. Our ultimate goal is to ensure customer satisfaction by installing new locks and protecting you and your property.



About California Locksmiths and Security

We offer a comprehensive selection of residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith solutions such as lock repair/installation, key duplication and access control systems. Our mission is to give you peace of mind by guaranteeing your property is secure and protected. With professionalism, honesty and attention to detail, we guarantee your satisfaction with our services - make us your go-to locksmith company for all security requirements!