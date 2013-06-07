California May Regulate South Beach Smoke Electronic Cigarettes as Other Tobacco

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The state of California is considering treating electronic cigarettes as a tobacco product by restricting where smokers may use the product. A new bill would restrict where people can smoke e-Cigs in public. South Beach Smoke, a popular electronic cigarette company, offers a smoking alternative that contains no smoke or secondhand smoke.



The bill would impose the same limits that currently apply to other tobacco smokers on where the electronic device could be used under California’s existing smoke-free laws. The Senate approved the bill by 21 to 10 on May 31, and now it has been sent to Assembly. If the bill passes, an electronic cigarette could not be used in the workplace, schools, public buildings, day care centers, restaurants or health facilities.



“A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette is meant to be an alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes. With this new bill, should it become law, it places the same restrictions on smokers even though an e-Cig is far different from a traditional cigarette,” said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are commonly known, are a high-tech, smokeless solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. The “smoke” found in an e-Cig is pure water vapor, so secondhand smoke is also eliminated. South Beach Smoke e-Cig smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



