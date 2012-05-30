California MSP to Raise Funds for Crime Stoppers

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- KME Systems president Mark Essayian and the rest of the member of the Orange County Crime Stoppers board are currently selling tickets to a fundraiser that’s scheduled to take place on Jun. 21, 2012 from 6-9 pm at Gulliver’s Restaurant in Irvine, Calif.



Eyewitness News’ Eileen Frere, Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and Todd Spitzer will host the event, which will feature guest speakers, networking and delicious hors d’oeuvres. The money raised will go toward helping Orange County Crime Stoppers continue to their efforts to make Orange County one of the safest places to live in California.



There are fewer than 100 tickets remaining so, those who are interested in participating should get in touch with Patricia Wenskunas at patricia.wenskunas@occrimestoppers.org or call 949-872-7895. For more information about Orange County Crime Stoppers, visit http://www.occrimestoppers.org.



Tickets are going fast, and Jun. 21 is right around the corner. And nothing shows your community how much you love it more than giving your time and your dollars in support of keeping it safe for you, your children and your local merchants.



About Mark Essayian

Mark Essayian is President of KME Systems Inc., a technology implementation company he founded in 1993 that provideIT consulting and support services to a wide range of clients.



About Orange County Crime Stoppers

The Orange County Crime Stoppers program (OC Crime Stoppers) helps resolve, reduce and prevent crime by enabling citizens to safely report criminal activity to law enforcement through anonymous crime tips. OC Crime Stoppers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works in partnership with the community, the media and law enforcement to facilitate the sharing of valuable tips that will hopefully reverse cold cases and all unresolved crimes to help create a safer community.