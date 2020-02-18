California New York Express Offers a Clear-Cut Moving from SF to NYC

Bell, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The estimators of California New York Express go to great lengths to make sure that the customer knows exactly what kind of service and pricing should be expected. The company's paperwork is designed to be a thorough and easy one that can be easily comprehended.



Moving SF to NYC has become easier nowadays. Customers are encouraged to make comparison regarding the detail plus clarity level of its moving quote with that of other 'long distance moving companies' of San Francisco.



The foundation of California New York Express Moving dates back to 1995 with the label of Long Distance Movers San Francisco Company. The year 1997 marks the merging of the company with Los Angeles Moving Company plus New York Moving Companies to form the present day company.



The CEO has quoted, "Since 1997 our company is a mid-sized operated one that is owned privately. We have offices with storage facility in San Francisco, Los Angeles (California) and New York."



Among every moving company, California New York Express is the only one to specialize regarding Moving from SF to NYC and from New York to San Francisco. The company does not specialize in sub-contractors or agents but is able to provide its clients with the excellent-quality service due to their comprehensive study due to their years of knowledge in this definite market.



Regarding whether it is Move to California from New York, it enables the company to offer its relocation package at affordable prices with money-back guarantee.



Contact Details:



Website: https://www.moveeast.com

Email: cs@moveeast.com

Phone: (888) 680-7200

2000 McKinnon Ave. San Francisco CA 94124