Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. (CPK) owns and operates restaurants. The company operates an extensive chain of food and beverage dining restaurants. It principally offers various assortments of hearth-baked pizzas, appetizers, desserts, pastas, salads, soups and sandwiches. Apart from walk-in restaurants, the company serves travelers and sports fans through restaurants at airports, sports stadiums, and universities in the US. The company also offers its products at grocery and other retail stores. It offers three kinds of gift cards such as eGift cards, plastic cards and bulk cards. CPK also offers catering of customized menu for special events.



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Companies Mentioned



California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.



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