California Real Estate Agent Adopts IDX Solution to Simplify Online Real Estate Search Page

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce that Louis Guerra has recently enabled his real estate website with a custom IDX solution, synchronizing thousands of California Regional MLS (CRMLS) listings directly on his search page. By adopting IDX Broker software, Guerra has upgraded the search capabilities of his website. It is now easier than ever before to find the perfect home in Murrieta, California and surrounding areas, with the tools available on the website Guerra hosts. By utilizing the incredible IDX solution on his page, home seekers can engage in the most comprehensive and interactive real estate searches online.



CRMLS listings seamlessly link themselves to the search page Guerra supports with his IDX enabled website. Thousands of detailed property listing is available instantaneously for potential buyers. However, with so many listings, home seekers could become overwhelmed by properties, which is why IDX Broker gives buyers five search functions to help them narrow and focus their search. By finding a home based on the style, size, school district and price, home seekers can participate in one of the most dynamic property searches available online.



Guerra has made the online property search experience a simple and effective one for his clients, but what about himself. Rest assured that Guerra gains monumentally by adding IDX Broker software to his professional website. With the tools to help him create RSS and XML syndication codes, his listings have never been in safer or more visible hands. Guerra has adopted a customizable IDX solution and in the process forever changed the way people search for homes online.



About Louis Guerra

Louis Guerra is a real estate agent with Casa Bella Properties of Murrieta, California.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .