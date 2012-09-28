California Real Estate School Launches New Prep Site

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- ADHI Schools, LLC, an esteemed Real Estate School in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website, crashcourseonline.com, designed to help students to pass the California real estate examination. Crashcourseonline.com was developed to provide those studying for state real estate exams with a more effective method of preparation. The online program serves as a real estate class with a targeted emphasis on state exam review.



The new website provides a review of material included in the state exam along with live instruction to deliver an unmatched educational experience. Students completing the online course will gain the knowledge and confidence needed to excel in the California department of real estate state salesperson exam or broker exam. This type of preparation is essential to those seeking a career in real estate as a foundation for essential information and an opportunity to prepare for a California real estate exam.



The founder of ADHI Schools, Kartik Subramaniam, is a real estate broker in the Los Angeles area who began his career with Prudential California Realty and then moved to a smaller independent company to gain experience with a different approach. For many years he also had his own firm which later merged with Prudential in exchange for an equity interest in a Prudential California Realty entity. Subramaniam believes that ADHI Schools can help those interested in a new or refreshed career navigate the process of how to get a real estate license in California.



About ADHI Schools

ADHI Schools was founded in 2003 and has grown to become a leading real estate education company with a focus on helping students obtain a California real estate license. ADHI Schools is a leading provider of real estate classes throughout Los Angeles County and also offers advisory services to large, international real estate companies including Century 21 and Prudential, and is a well-known leader in the industry. ADHI Schools offers preparation and assistance for California real estate tests.