California Regulatory: "ViceGrip" on Small Businesses

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- From the inception of this show, the three "R"s, Recover, Rejuvenate and Return to Profitability have been "Shouted From The Rooftops" because this is the course of action that Small Businesses will have to trod to bring back the vibrancy that they once enjoyed prior to COVID19 Customer "Shut Down". Now, another R has reared its UGLY HEAD, Regulatory. Hitting someone is one thing, hitting them when they are down is quite another. I am joined once again by my Co-Host Natasha Friedman of TV Free Baltimore and together we will mix it up with current political candidates who are battling right now for a seat to be heard in the State of CA from both an Assembly and Congressional stance. One of these regulations is already in place and LAW in CA, another is on the upcoming ballot and more insidious and potentially damaging than its predecessor. The placement of Small Business in the midst of a "ViceGrip" is now occurring and the slow turning of the adjustment bolt has already begun . . .



About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch

BizZness BuzZ is the LIVE IP Radio segment of the focus, while BizZne$$ Watch is the Outreach element where Mr. Helring will be seeking to interview Small Businesses at their locations to hear what they have to say. Professional MP4's will be produced to assist these businesses in "Elevating Their Brand and Expanding Their Reach". This will also include personal appearances/red carpets, speaking engagements and interview opportunities on other IP Radio Shows, TV and Cable. Mr. Helring has a "Renaissance" background in the Small Business Community and currently owns his own Small Business www.ocallure.com, which makes him one who knows his subject matter first hand. The show has been airing since it's premiere on August 5th which two shows now completed the first being "The American Restaurant CRYSIS" and the second "Hard Dollar vs. Soft Dollar Costs???" The primary focus during the COVID19 Shut Down of Small Businesses in America are to identify those problematic and impacted market sector/industry specified arena's of the Small Business Community that are seeking Experts, Resources and the Opportunity to VOICE out their Truth, Facts and Reality that they are now facing and contending with every day that passes. Small Business is under siege and suffering from being marginalized by the current unrest and lack of advocacy representation by both political and media resources. Mr. Helring is committed to the mission of Small Business not just Surviving but eventually Thriving once again.