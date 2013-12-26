California Rehabilitation Center - Pax House - Ensures an Addiction-Free Lifestyle for Its Patients

Altadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Pax House, a reputable chemical dependency treatment center in California, offers its patients programs designed particularly to ensure them an addiction-free, healthy lifestyle. The programs include stable medications, appropriate treatments and other additional services.



The rehabilitation center aims at delivering a combination of applied practices and approaches to help restore the patient’s normal life. The programs offered at the center never intend to create havoc in the patients’ mindset; instead, they are carefully-driven practices that understand the patients’ troubles and eliminates them with group therapies, individual counseling, and certain other practices. Pax House also ensures no relapses during the course of the entire treatment.



The other services included at this California rehabilitation center include: Yoga, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, Gourmet, healthy meals prepared by their chef, Hiking, Physical conditioning (offsite at LA Fitness).



A spokesperson for Pax House ensures patients who have been arrested, or who have indulged in substance abuse in California, that they offer the most effective care to eliminate their dependency on chemicals. He states, “If you, or a loved one is seeking treatment for addiction/alcoholism, Pax House welcomes your call. Contact us today to speak with a knowledgeable member of our California rehabilitation staff. We will be glad to provide you a free, confidential assessment, which can determine your suitability for our California rehabilitation center.”



About Pax House

Pax House is a Residential Chemical Dependency Treatment Center located beneath the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in a quiet, upscale neighborhood in Altadena, California. They offer a structured residential treatment program designed to provide each client with accurate information concerning the disease of addiction/alcoholism, as well as exposure toward a proven path of recovery. They work with a hope that every client will comprehend the nature of their illness and embark upon a journey of recovery which will far exceed their expectations. Their staff is committed to providing meaningful interactions with every client during their journey through the treatment process.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.paxhouse.org/.