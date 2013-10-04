California Residents Can Finally Stop Overpaying for Auto Insurance

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Recently launched California Cheap Car Insurance web-site have made an announcement that California Motorists can now stop overpaying for Automobile insurance.



Audrey Thompson, Marketing Manager of California Cheap Car Insurance, says that "Auto insurance providers in California are competing strongly with one another and as a result, are now offering exceptionally high discounts for many drivers that qualify."



"California drivers who have not checked their rate in the past 30 days are now being urged to join many drivers saving 30%, 40% or even more than 50%. Think about what you could do with an extra $300*, $400* or even $500* just for a few minutes of your time?" says Audrey



California Cheap Car Insurance, is a new and different quote comparison web-site that instantly searches the internet to find California drivers 'hidden gem' insurance providers (out of the 100s in California) offering incredibly high discounts.



According to Audrey "This is one of the reasons why our free rate comparison service has become very popular. By taking just a few minutes to enter your zip, California drivers can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find the best option that meets their requirements and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra money"



"The purchase of an auto insurance plan is required in California. In California, the insurance policy purchased needs to include the minimums for bodily injury of one person, injury to multiple people and damage or loss or property," an article on the site points out. The purchase of an auto insurance policy ensures that drivers in California hold the minimum coverage required in California. Drivers will also benefit from having the peace of mind knowing that they are protected.



Another popular post on the website points out why safe California drivers should compare the quotes they receive, rather than accepting the first quote. The article further states that "drivers need to compare the quotes they get because there can still be price variations between the lowest and highest quotes for the exact same car and driver(s). This is why if you do not compare the insurance companies the site matches you with, you may never know how much you could save."



"California Cheap Car Insurance Stands by our commitment to assist drivers in California save money on their automobile insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Audrey Thompson.



If you drive in California, then right now is one of the best times to get a much better deal on your auto insurance. Enter your Zip code at the site to try it. You will be amazed to see just how much you can save on your Car insurance.



ABOUT California Cheap Car Insurance

California Cheap Car Insurance is a leading Free Auto Insurance matching service that helps California residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of California Cheap Car Insurance has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



California Residents, who have not checked their auto insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, drivers can finally stop overpaying for Auto Insurance in California.



Media Contact

California Cheap Car Insurance

Audrey Thompson

Audrey Thompson G+

https://plus.google.com/115380406532333441185/

Phone: (213) 290-9179

Email: admin@CaliforniaCheapCarInsurance.com

Website: CaliforniaCheapCarInsurance.com