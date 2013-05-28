Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- California restaurants are expected to generate $67.4 billion in sales this year, according to National Restaurant Association research and federal government data. Long-term industry growth will be impacted by restaurants that seek to offer catering to increase revenue and diversify operations.



“If done and though out correctly, catering offers a potentially lucrative revenue stream for restaurants looking to expand and diversify,” states the National Restaurant Association on its website.



Limited- and full-service restaurants hold the strongest shares of the catering market at 36 and 34 percent, respectively, according to Technomic. The research firm also reports that restaurant chains that invest in catering operations report that it generates 20 percent of their total sales.



“Drop-off catering can be extremely profitable to restaurants and food delivery businesses. However, many owners do not know how to started,” says Michael Rosman, Owner and CEO of The Corporate Caterer. “When I started my first catering business I had to figure out everything on my own. I don't recommend this approach. It takes a lot of extra time, money and energy to learn as you go. It would have been great to have a road map.”



With over 30 years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry, Rosman grew a start-up catering division for a Boston suburban restaurant into a nearly $2 million a year operation. In January 2013, he and his team of experts launched The Corporate Caterer. The site's purpose is to "make it easier for restaurants to start or grow a successful catering operation," says the veteran caterer.



Catering offers some restaurants a way remain stable and profitable within in a fluctuating economy. Scranton’s Restaurant and Catering in Pascagoula, Mississippi devotes 35% of its operations towards catering. Richard Chenoweth, the General Manager, says catering kept his business profitable during economic downturns over the last three decades.



The Corporate Caterer website offers members proven strategies, expert tips, how-to-steps, worksheets, checklists, interviews, templates, blogs and more. Resources are organized around a new topic each month. New members have access to all the topics and multimedia resources from previous months. A membership to The Corporate Caterer is $19.95 a month.



About the Corporate Caterer

