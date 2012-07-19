California Seismic Code Experts Providing Free Non-Structural Seminars in NZ & AU

La Miranda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- The team will host a series of free seismic building code seminars to construction professionals over the course of several weeks.



“In the wake of the Christchurch earthquake and the many subsequent aftershocks, ISAT has experienced an overwhelming demand for our non-structural seismic design seminars and building code education,” says ISAT Vice President Jim Massey.



“It’s crucial that we, as construction professionals, share our lessons learned from past earthquakes to effectively brace building utility systems to meet current code requirements”.



ISAT seminars cover the requirements of New Zealand Standard 4219:2009 and Australian Standard 1170.4-2007 for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems. In addition ISAT covers best practices and lessons learned in relation to seismic design for non-structural components.



There are currently slots still available for ISAT seminars in NZ and AU.



To learn more about ISAT’s educational seismic seminars or services, or to request a seminar, please visit http://www.isatsb.com/new_zealand_australia_seismic_bracing.php or call 00.1.714.880.3024.



About ISAT

International Seismic Application Technology (ISAT) is the leading provider of seismic engineering & consulting services, quality assurance & restraint system components for nonstructural seismic bracing.



With over 15,000 projects completed globally ISAT has become an authoritative resource for construction professionals worldwide. For more information on ISAT, or to view other completed healthcare projects, visit ISATsb.com, or call 00.1.714.880.3024.