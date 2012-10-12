California Sheet Metal Fabricators Recognized by Quality Specialists AMSN

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Manufacturers and other businesses across California are in serious to regain lost revenues over the last several years due to the slow economy, and one company is making that happen, according to Raj Kapoor, spokesperson for the American Machine Shops Network, a national group of quality-approved precision machining companies at http://mfgpartners.net/precision-machining-companies Mr. Kapoor said manufacturing companies in the Golden State play a pivotal role to the country's all around industrial output and need more opportunities for growth and job creation.



Suppliers on MFGpartners.net serve a wide range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, marine, industrial, military & defense, agricultural, construction, telecommunications, high-tech, pharmaceutical, biotech and other markets that require CNC machined parts (http://mfgpartners.net/cnc-machined-parts) and other made-to-order products according to the AMSN website. Kapoor said the company has launched campaigns all over California to assist businesses in need of custom manufacturing solutions in Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Ana, Long Beach. Anahiem and all over the Land of Milk and Honey.



“There currently 102 California-based manufacturers profiled and approved on AMSN, including sheet metal fabricators, CNC machining companies (http://mfgpartners.net/cnc-machining-companies), plastic molders, metalworking shops, foundries, Swiss machine parts manufacturers, specialty jobbing shops, stamping & grinding facilities, metal finishing vendors and other suppliers all over the state,” said Kapoor. He explained, “Businesses continue to utilize the many resources provided by MFGpartners.net to find qualified and trusted suppliers of made-to-print components, precision parts, fabricated items and other customized products that can be produced from virtually any material required by the customer.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net