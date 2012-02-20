California ShoreTel Partner Set to Sharpen Skills at Orange County

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- Business communications happen on many different media, but when business professionals need fast and expedient communications, they turn to their telephones.



KME Systems specializes in ensuring that businesses throughout Southern California have a reliable telephone solution that not only meets their existing business requirements but also provides the cornerstone for fast and effective communications.



ShoreTel provides a reliable corporate communication platform using the most innovative technologies available. Now, California business owners can rest assured that they have a sound voice over IP (VoIP) telephony platform that provides business continuity failover in the event of an emergency plus all the standard features found in many leading VoIP phone systems.



KME Systems has been invited to participate in a special training event in Orange County from Feb. 20-24, 2012. ShoreTel professionals will share how to best position the ShoreTel phone system to give clients exceptional value. The KME Systems team will share what they learn during this training with clients throughout California.



“We are honored to have been selected by ShoreTel for this training,” said KME Systems CEO and President Mark Essayian. “ShoreTel is one of our strategic business partners and offers a solution we trust when it comes to VoIP telephone systems for business.”



To learn more about ShoreTel and KME Systems, visit http://www.kmesystems.com or call 949-462-7001.



About KME Systems

KME Systems is located in Lake Forest, California and provides Managed IT Services to the small and midsize business community in Southern California. KME has helped businesses get the most from their IT investments since 1993.