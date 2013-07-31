Patricia Gracia Awarded Woman of the Year 2013 by California State Senator

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- On July 25th, California State Senator Steve Knight pronounced Patricia Gracia as 'Woman of the Year 2013'. Senator Knight had the pleasure of presenting a senate resolution to Patricia at Santa Clarita City Hall followed by an intimate reception with her family and friends present.



Patricia Gracia, Founder and President of Power Media Group Inc. (PMG) and Non-Profit 501c3 Power Woman Business Center (PWBC), is no stranger to success and public recognition by her peers and government officials, but those achievements have not come without trials.



A petite and unassuming lady, Patricia is now a giant in the field of advertising; but her story is a remarkable one.



Gracia arrived in the United States in the same way that many immigrants come searching for the American dream - she crossed the border that separates the country from Mexico at Tijuana. She was willing to put herself in danger by illegally crossing the Mexican border at the age of 18. It was the decision to take this life-changing risk that allowed her to realize all her goals.



“ First of all, I must to thank god for protected me and allowed me to cross the Mexican border 26 years ago to achieved My American Dream: Study, Work hard and have my own business to create jobs and pay back to this amazing country”, Commented Patricia Gracia.



"When I walked around the hills at night and saw the bright San Diego lights at a distance," stated Gracia, "I told myself that someday I would conquer those lights and use their energy to brighten my success and the future of others." At age 18, alone and full of goals and dreams, the Peruvian native started her new American life in the San Fernando Valley. A year later, she had already conquered the language and started working for the Peninsula Hotel, a five-diamond and five-star hotel in Beverly Hills. There she learned that the key to great customer service is in providing the small details to the client.



She has consistently renewed her goals in life and is now fully focused in projecting the Hispanic woman as a woman of success.



The knowledge and experience she gained as a thriving businesswoman and entrepreneur is being applied to an expanded outreach via the Power Women Business Center, available to thousands of Latina women of all ages that want to start their own business or initiate a career.



Power Media Group helps businesses build lasting relationships with the Latino community. As the 2010 Minority Small Business Champion of the Year, Power Media Group utilizes grassroots media campaigns to reach out to the booming Hispanic population, who contribute more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually. Last year, Principal Patricia Gracia, launched the Power Woman Business Center (Non- profit 501 C3) www.powerwomanbc.com , a business incubator that reaches out to diverse entrepreneurs who are trying to develop and grow their businesses during these precarious economic times.



Senator Knight was suitably impressed by Patricia Gracia’s hard work and determination to achieve her commendable goals: “Patricia has been a huge asset to this community. She has shown a true commitment to building a strong and robust economy in the Santa Clarita Valley. I am grateful for all her hard work both professionally and personally and I am happy to recognize her as one of the 21st Senate District’s Women of the Year.”



To discover more about Power Woman Business Consulting and how it can benefit your business in the Santa Clarita and LA metro areas, please visit http://www.powerwomanbusinesscenter.com/ or contact Patricia Gracia directly on: 1.800.989.5315 or via email: patricia@powermediagroup.com