California State Tax Rate Has Been Updated for Small Businesses in EzPaycheck Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- EzPaycheck 2013, the small business payroll and check printing software from Halfpricesoft.com, implemented the Year 2013 Social Security tax increase and revised federal tax tables that were published by IRS on Jan 3. And the latest edition also includes the new update for 2013 California income tax rate.



For 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increases to $113,700. According to IRS, Employers should implement the 2013 revised withholding tables and new Social Security tax rate as soon as possible, but no later than February 15, 2013.



Effective Jan 1, 2013, California has increased low income exemption to $12,767 for Single, Married with 1 or 0 dependent annually and $25,537 for Married with 2 or more dependents according to the data from State of California Employment Development Department. Annual standard deduction increased to $3,841 for Single and $7,682 for Married with 2 or more dependents. California income tax rates range changed from 1.1% to 14.63% and are levied on California residents’ income and non-residents’ income from California sources.



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms,“said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We update our ezPaycheck payroll software throughout the year to provide more value to our customers."



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.



Priced at $89 for new users ($59 for 2012 users), ezPaycheck is easy-to-use, flexible and affordable for any business. New users can test-drive this payroll system at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.