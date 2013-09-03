California Sun Systems Offers Checklist for Comparing Solar Installers

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- California Sun Systems Inc. (CSS Solar), one of Southern California's leading installers of residential and commercial solar panels, recently announced release of a new consumer checklist intended to provide the public with the information they need to protect themselves against deceptive practices in the solar industry. The free consumer guide entitled, "8 Tips For Choosing A Reputable Solar Installer" is available for download to all CSSsolar.com visitors.



California Sun Systems, Inc. has been in the business of installing high-quality, high-return solar energy solutions in and around the Los Angeles area for over 7 years. During that time the company has established a reputation as one of the premier solar installers in the region with a 100% customer satisfaction rating, and an average score of 4.95 / 5 stars, from SolarReviews.com.



The 8 Tips solar quality checklist is an effort by CSS Solar to help people ask the right questions, and expect the right answers, when choosing a solar energy company. The goal is to empower people to make an informed decision by making the list freely downloadable from their website at www.csssolar.com/solar-wise/



"Anyone can say anything, the important thing is to support what you say with verifiable facts" points out Brian Greene, Director of Sales for CSS Solar "and a lot of the pitches that consumers are getting regarding solar panel installation are very misleading. Our guide simply tells people what questions they should be asking prospective solar installers prior to making a decision."



The concept is a valid one. Investing in solar power is not something most Americans do on a regular basis, and, as a result, many may not know the right questions to ask. Unfortunately, unscrupulous installers tend to feed on such ignorance. "When a prospective solar energy investor follows our guide, it is very difficult for them to make a bad decision," adds Tad Rose, CEO of California Sun Systems "This is simply due to the fact that a reputable solar provider will be at ease answering the questions and providing the information we suggest in our guide. Unscrupulous suppliers will not."



The "8 Tips For Choosing A Reputable Solar Installer" guide is part of an ongoing effort to provide visitors to CSSsolar.com with better information about solar energy. "Solar power is not for everyone," adds Greene. "But asking the right questions of true professionals is a major step in determining if solar is a good option for your family or your business."



Readers are encouraged to visit CSSsolar.com to pick up their free copy of the guide and to learn more about solar energy in general.



For more information:

Name: California Sun Systems Inc.

Address: 22041 Gilmore St Woodland Hills, CA 91303

Phone: (818) 719-0159

Email: info@csssolar.com

Website: http://www.csssolar.com/

Media Contact Name: Tad Rose (President and CEO)