California Tech Company Creates Wedding LIVE Streaming Platform

Many people miss out on their friends or loved ones weddings because of location, illness and/or other unfortunate reasons. The creators of MyWeddingStream.Com wanted to make sure that no matter where a couple gets married, people will get to share their special moments.



The company’s official website, MyWeddingStream.Com, serves as a private social platform for couples to engage with their guests before, during and after their wedding. First, the couples will simply create a private profile. From their profile, they will be able to invite an unlimited number of guests. They will have the options to share messages with the entire group and/or privately to keep them up-to-date on their big day.



During the couple’s membership, they can manage their guest list, provide important updates and interact with their guests. All users are able to upload photos, videos and comments during this time. This is a great way for all of the candid photos to be in one place for convenient access. All media is stored and available for download.



On the day the couples say “I do,” the bride and groom will be able to stream their wedding live to their friends and family that were not able to attend. These ‘virtual guests’ will get to enjoy the wedding from the comfort of their own home or wherever they might be.



In addition, wedding service providers such as videographers, venue owners or event planners can partner with MyWeddingStream.com. This will allow couples to have a convenient, inclusive service to couples that may not have heard about the newest trend. By partnering with MyWeddingStream.Com, vendors can sign couples up and get paid for it.



There’s more! In March, My Wedding Stream is planning to launch the official app that will allow streaming directly from mobile devices. This will make it even easier to access the already simple service. Most features are currently mobile browser compatible.



For more information, visit http://www.myweddingstream.com/ or like My Wedding Stream on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest news and promotions.



