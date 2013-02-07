California Warehouse Equipment Distributor Pursues Real Estate Partnerships

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- As a leading distributor of warehouse rack equipment and services, ZIGLIFT consistently explores opportunities to expand its operations to different types of clients. Currently, the company is seeking commercial real estate partnerships as a method to provide its services and equipment to commercial centers. Working collaboratively with commercial properties allows for more affordable options and greater efficient service.



“We’re excited to begin working more closely with the owners of commercial business centers, as a way to provide improved service and more targeted warehouse solutions, “ said Zsigmond Balla, President of ZIGLIFT. “Partnering with commercial properties allows us to customize our products to deliver the best possible solutions for our clients.”



ZIGLIFT offers a range of warehouse materials, including equipment and storage necessities like manual and electric pallet jacks, metro/chrome shelving, boltless shelving, cantilevers and fastrak pallet racks for pallet racking. The company specializes in industrial steel shelving and warehouse equipment and also provides relocation and installation services for businesses.



About /Rack Exchange of North America

Founded in 2002 and based in Southern Cal., ZIGLIFT/Rack Exchange of North America is a leading provider of warehouse solutions and supplies as well as relocation and installation services. ZIGLIFT offers high-quality industrial pallet racking and shelving and many types of new and used warehouse equipment. ZIGLIFT ensures competitive prices by working with liquidators across the U.S. to keep a wide selection of inventory available with low overhead. For more information, please visit: www.ziglift.com.