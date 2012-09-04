California Refinancing Expert Explains New Home Affordable Refinance Program

Victorville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Help has finally arrived for California home owners whose property values have dropped over the past couple of years.



In order to lower costs of mortgage installments today and get a good fixed rate plan underway for repayment, many people are turning to the HARP Program. However, as new information appears on different web sites and lenders are applying their own internal rules, people are finding the documentation to be lengthy and somewhat confusing.



Many lenders are hesitant to exercise the full benefits of the new Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP or HARP 2.0), also known as the Making Home Affordable Program. Some have limited the value at 125% LTV. Others will not accept credit challenges which result in approval levels called Expanded Approval Levels I, II and III. Some lenders will not refinance investment or non-owner occupied properties. Others will not refinance manufactured or other property types.



Have you been turned down for a HARP refinance by your current lender due to LTV (loan to value), occupancy, minor credit challenges, property type or because they cannot get an appraisal waiver? Don't give up! There are lenders that may accept yor loan.



Andrew Andreasen, a Victorville, CA 92392, California based mortgage consultant, has released a new web site at: http://andrewloans.net designed to remove the confusion about this latest government program and show how you may still be able to refinance even if your current lender has said no!



This new HARP 2.0 resource site shares details about the basics of this mortgage lending solution and answers questions like:



- What are HARP loans all about, in a nutshell – in layman’s terms?

- What are the benefits of HARP loans?

- What kind of mortgage loans can HARP funds be used for?

- Do I qualify for the HARP program?

- What documents do I need to bring to the lender when I apply?

- And much more…



The new resource site showcases pages of information to help California borrowers realize that HARP loans are an ideal way for families with homes that have dropped in value to rebuild their investment, creating equity faster under a new structure.



HARP Specialist Andreasen, says “readily available and with low interest rates, these HARP loans are an exciting way for people to enjoy double savings with lower monthly mortgage installment loan payments and increased equity over the long term restructuring.”



Andrew Andreasen is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call (760) 559-2423, email andrewloans@msn.com or visit http://andrewloans.net to see if you qualify for this new program even if you have been turned down by others.