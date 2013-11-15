California Refinancing Expert Explains New Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP)

Florence, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Help has finally arrived for California home owners whose property values have dropped over the past few years. In order to lower costs of mortgage installments today and get a good fixed rate plan underway for repayment, many people are turning to the revised Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP or HARP 2.0).



However, as new information appears on government sites, people are finding the documentation to be lengthy and somewhat confusing.



Pat Mihevic, an Oxnard, California based mortgage strategist, has released a new web site designed to remove the confusion about this latest government program.



This new HARP 2.0 resource site shares details about the basics of this mortgage lending solution and answers questions like:



- What are HARP loans all about, in a nutshell – in layman’s terms?

- What are the benefits of HARP loans?

- Will HARP work for me if I am not under water with my home loan?

- Do I qualify for the HARP program?

- What documents do I need to bring to the lender when I apply?

- And much more…



The new resource site showcases pages of information to help California borrowers realize that HARP loans are an ideal way for families with homes that have dropped in value to rebuild their investment, creating equity faster under a new structure.



HARP Specialist Mihevic, says “readily available and with low interest rates, these HARP loans are an effective way for people to enjoy savings with lower monthly mortgage loan payments and increased equity over the long term. HARP also works for some homeowners who are not under water with their home loan but cannot meet standard guidelines”



About Pat Mihevic

Pat Mihevic is a mortgage broker licensed by the California Department of Real Estate. License #00937571. NMLS #240712. Pat is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call 805-642-7089 or visit Pat's HARP 2.0 Resource Center to see if you qualify for this updated program.