Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- More and more people are on the hunt for a skilled DePuy ASR lawyer. The DePuy legal battle is now in full swing. DePuy, the biomedical arm of Johnson & Johnson was recently ordered to pay upwards of eight million dollars to retired prison guard Loren Kransky. After an appeal, California has decided that DePuy must honor the initial verdict. This verdict is expected to have a significant impact on the bellwether DePuy trials scheduled to take place in Ohio this summer.



Csengeri Law has carefully monitored all of the legal proceedings revolving around the recalled implant. Firm founder and talented DePuy ASR lawyer Steve Csengeri has been preparing Csengeri Law to assist clients in any way possible. Csengeri Law can offer a skilled DePuy ASR lawyer to anyone who is suffering from the recalled hip replacement implant. With a wealth of knowledge regarding faulty implants, metal-on-metal implants and other implant related legal matters; Csengeri Law offers a comprehensive and educated approach to clients with implant related issues.



About Steve Csengeri

Steve Csengeri is more than just a DePuy ASR lawyer. Steve has devoted himself and his legal practice to fighting for the rights of clients that are suffering due to implant related health problems. This specific legal knowledge comes from the very personal experiences of Steve Csengeri himself. Steve suffered from a defective implant himself in the form of a defective Zimmer Durom Cup. Steve took Zimmer to task for his own injury and forced the first successful claim against Zimmer for the faulty implant. This served as the catalyst that focused Csengeri Law into a premier legal service for victims of faulty, defective and recalled implants.



More information on DePuy ASR Lawyer Steve Csengeri is available on the Csengeri Law homepage.



