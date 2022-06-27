Call Center AI Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Google, Rulai, Avaamo

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Call Center AI Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Call Center AI market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), AWS (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Avaya (United States), Haptik (India), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Zendesk (United States), Conversica (United States), Rulai (United States), Inbenta Technologies (United States), Kore.ai (United States), EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys) (India), Pypestream (United States), Avaamo (United States)



Definition:

The increasing service sector and e-commerce, technological developments in cloud computing, and a growing emphasis on customer-centric services are the key factors expected to grow the call center AI market utmost for the forecasted period. According to Canam Research, 78% of contact centers in the U.S. report plans to deploy artificial intelligence in their contact center in the next 3 years. Top uses of artificial intelligence include bots, self-service, and AI for quality management.



Market Trends:

- High Demand for Deployment of Cloud-based Call Center AI



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Data Generation through the Internet of Things

- Growing Customer Engagement through Social Media Platforms



Market Opportunities:

- Integration of Gesture Recognition With AI-Based Chatbots Or Ivas

- Rising Inclination towards Providing Services on Digital Platform



The Global Call Center AI Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Others (Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities)), Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, Services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance)), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises)



Global Call Center AI market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Call Center AI market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Call Center AI market.

- -To showcase the development of the Call Center AI market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Call Center AI market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Call Center AI market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Call Center AI market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Call Center AI Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Call Center AI market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Call Center AI Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Call Center AI Market Production by Region Call Center AI Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Call Center AI Market Report:

- Call Center AI Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Call Center AI Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Call Center AI Market

- Call Center AI Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Call Center AI Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Call Center AI Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Call Center AI Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Call Center AI market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Call Center AI near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Call Center AI market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



