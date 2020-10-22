Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- All New! 2020 COVID Edition

AMA Latest publication of the "Global Call Center AI" examines the market for Global Call Center AI and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Call Center AI, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

The increasing service sector and e-commerce, technological developments in cloud computing, and a growing emphasis on customer-centric services are the key factors expected to grow the call center AI market utmost for the forecasted period. According to Canam Research, 78% of contact centers in the U.S. report plans to deploy artificial intelligence in their contact center in the next 3 years. Top uses of artificial intelligence include bots, self-service, and AI for quality management.

Market Trend

- High Demand for Deployment of Cloud-based Call Center AI

Market Drivers

- Increasing Data Generation through the Internet of Things

- Growing Customer Engagement through Social Media Platforms

Opportunities

- Integration of Gesture Recognition With AI-Based Chatbots Or Ivas

- Rising Inclination towards Providing Services on Digital Platform

Restraints

- Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Challenges

- Lack of Skilled Employees

- Slow Digitization Across Emerging Economies

List of players profiled in this report: IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), AWS (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Avaya (United States), Haptik (India), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Zendesk (United States), Conversica (United States), Rulai (United States), Inbenta Technologies (United States), Kore.ai (United States), EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys) (India), Pypestream (United States) and Avaamo (United States)

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Others (Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities)), Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, Services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance)), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises)

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)



This exclusively business-focused Study/Factbook offers analysis and better understanding of the current and future challenges needed to make the most accurate and informed business decisions.

