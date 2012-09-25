Recovering Economy Prompts Businesses to Explore New Strategies

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- The InsideSalesLab, a state-of-the-art call center designed exclusively for testing different sales strategies, is experiencing unprecedented customer interest as economic conditions improve across different markets. As a distinct part of Customer Solutions Group (CSG), InsideSalesLab provides unique insights into the optimal pricing, scripts, offers and prospect lists for companies who rely on telemarketing. As the nation’s economy begins returning to growth, businesses are eager to determine the most effective ways to engage their target demographic.



CSG President Jeffrey E. Feuer explains how economic conditions can impact the business. "When the economy is not performing well firms often limit expansion into to new businesses that benefit from the expert inside sales testing we provide" He continued "As businesses expand their product lines, they turn to us to refresh their strategies and marketing approach."InsideSalesLab provides specific recommendations to businesses to ensure that call center functions are tested, integrated and positioned to deliver high value telemarketing results.



About InsideSalesLab

The InsideSalesLab is an inside-sales call center located within the Customer Solutions Group (CSG) Denver office. CSG, a specialized sales consulting organization, operates with a focus on creating effective customer acquisition strategies. Accordingly, the InsideSalesLab was designed to test the effectiveness of different inside sales strategies for all types of clients. This type of sales research allows companies to develop a working business strategy that blends key elements into an optimal model. For more information, visit: www.insidesaleslab.com.