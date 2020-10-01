Call Centers Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth Till 2027 : Alliance Data Systems, Alorica, Atento

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Global Call Centers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Alliance Data Systems, Inc., Alorica, Inc. , Atento, Wipro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, BT Communications Limited, Capita Customer Management Limited, Convergys Corp., EXL Service Holdings, Inc., HCL BPO Services NI Ltd



Definition:

Call center is a centralized division located within a company or outsourced to a different company to handle customer queries or escalation over call with an aim to offer best possible solutions. It is used by online merchant, telemarketing companies, transportation companies and many others.

Increasing service sector and e-commerce, technological developments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, growing emphasis on customer centric services are the key factors expected to grow call center market utmost for the forecasted period.



The Call Centers Market is segmented by following:

Study by Type (In House Call Centers, Outsourced Call Centers), Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation Industry, Online Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Retail, Others), Interaction Process (Voice-based, Text-based, Social media-based, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based, Others), Services Types (Telemarketing, Technical Support, Customer assistance, Others)



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Inclination towards providing services on digital platform



Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in service industry and e-commerce business

Growing Demand for Outsource Services



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Key Market Features in Global Call Centers Market

