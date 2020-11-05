Call Centre Market Latest Technology and Market Trends & Forecast – 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Call Centre Market Analysis 2019-2029



A recent market study published by FMI on the call centre market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the call centre market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Call Centre Market : Segmentation



The global call centre market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.



Component



Solutions/Software

Automatic Call Distributor

Interactive Voice Response

Intelligent Call Routing

Computer Telephony Integration

Reporting & Analytics

Intelligent Virtual Assistant

Call Center Workforce Optimization

Services

Professional Services

Consulting & Training

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services



Vertical



BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Others



Deployment



On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the call centre market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the call centre market.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the call centre market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the call centre market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to call centre and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the call centre market report.



Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends



The call centre market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 - Key Success Factors



This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and the strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 - Global Call Centre Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecasts for the call centre market for the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical call centre market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the call centre market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also elaborates the global market volume analysis and forecast for the call centre market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.



Chapter 06 - Market Background



This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the call centre market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis of the call centre market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 - Global Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component



Based on the Component, the call centre market is segmented into software/solutions, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the call centre market and market attractiveness analysis based on the component.



Chapter 08 - Global Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Vertical



Based on the verticals, the call centre market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, government, healthcare, travel & hospitality, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the developments and key trends in the call centre market.



Chapter 09 - Global Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Deployment



This chapter provides details about the call centre market based on the deployment, and has been classified into service cloud, commerce cloud, app cloud, marketing cloud, sales cloud, and analytics. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the deployment.



Chapter 10 - Global Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region



This chapter explains how the call centre market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East & Africa.



Chapter 11 - North America Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America call centre market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the segments and countries in North America.



Chapter 12 - Latin America Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the call centre market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 13 - Europe Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



Important growth prospects of the call centre market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, NORDIC, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.



Chapter 14 - East Asia Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the call centre market in East Asia countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



Chapter 15 - South Asia Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the call centre market in APEJ by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of South Asia. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the call centre market in South Asia.



Chapter 16 - MEA Call Centre Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This chapter provides information about how the call centre market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 17 - Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the call centre market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 18 - Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the call centre market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Genesys, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aspect Software, Five9 Inc., AMEYO, NICE inContact, 8x8, Inc., and Avaya Inc.



Chapter 19 - Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the call centre market report.



Chapter 20 - Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the call centre market.



