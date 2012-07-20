Call Handling: More Transparency, Fewer Questions / Integrating the Outlook Calendar Improves IP Communications

Munich, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Users of ANDTEK GmbH’s attendant console solution "AND Desktop AC" now have the ability to look into their team members’ Outlook calendars and to see their appointments, tasks, availability, events, and meetings. This will allow for faster and more informative call handling and improve customer service. ANDTEK’s attendant console solution is being used in enterprises of all sizes, including some with more than 100,000 employees, including insurance companies, financial services providers, auto manufacturers, and government departments including the German military.



Many large companies are using the ANDTEK GmbH "AND Desktop AC" attendant console solution to manage large customer databases and CRM systems. The system allows searches through extensive data sources with hundreds of thousands of entries to gain access to the required information at lightning speed. This can be done with different end-user devices including IP telephones, web browsers, or directly on the PC.



Now the users of "AND Desktop AC" attendant console solution can use the information stored in employees’ Outlook calendars which will lead to an exponential improvement to the way calls are handled.



When a call comes in, the attendant console will perform a single search across all databases to determine the status of each phone line and then forward the call directly to the right person. If, however, the person requested by the caller is not available, the system now will have access to that person’s Outlook calendar and let the caller know why and how long the person is not currently available. For example, if the intended recipient of the call is in a meeting, the system will not call in an attempt to locate that team member. This will then save the caller unnecessary waiting time and will at the same time provide the caller with more relevant information, such as when the meeting is expected to be over, any other meetings or appointments, etc. This transparency in call handling will automatically eliminate many of the caller’s questions.



The Exchange server will provide synchronization so that updated data from Outlook calendars is always available to the attendant console. The ANDTEK server will query the Outlook data from the Exchange server and place it on the attendant console. The attendant console has no influence on the actual management of the calendar, of course—users will retain control of their individual Outlook calendars. Access to the calendar function will be available starting with "AND Desktop AC", version 4.7, soon to be released.



ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



