Call of Duty Collector Construction Sets Are Now on Sale, Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- An article was posted on the Articate.com website a few weeks ago that previewed the upcoming Mega Bloks Call of Duty collector construction sets, and the good news is that these sets are now available to buy because they have now officially gone on sale.



For those not familiar with this collection of products, there are six of these construction sets in total.



These include Drone Assault, Mountain Recon, Light Armor Firebase, Heavy Armor Outpost, RIB Beach Assault and Chopper Strike, all of which are featured on this page.



These products have only just gone on sale, but they are already proving to be very popular because stocks are already running low, with some retailers reporting that they have run out of stock already.



Construction sets are always very popular with both children and adults alike, and this certainly seems to be the case with these Call of Duty construction sets.



They give people the chance to build their own tanks, helicopters and army bases, and they are extremely lifelike and realistic, which is probably why they are so popular.



Commenting on these new Call of Duty collector sets, a spokesman for Articate.com said:



"The huge appeal of these Call of Duty sets is that they will not only appeal to the younger generation, but they will also appeal to a lot of grown men as well because construction sets are always extremely popular."



"The best sets to buy out of this new collection, in my opinion, are the tank set and the chopper set because these enable you to build your own fully functioning tank and your own helicopter, but all of the various army bases look really impressive as well."



Anyone that would like to view all six of the new Mega Bloks Call of Duty construction sets, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/11/07/new-mega-bloks-call-of-duty-collector-construction-sets/



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