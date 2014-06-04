Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Call tracking software represents a means of recording information about incoming calls and allows the tracking of phone calls to be associated with performance based advertising and supplying additional analytic information about the calls. It allows firms to track the sources of inbound calls and identify specific channels and thus promotion performance (PPC, social media, SEO, etc.). It helps to track how the user found the website including the keywords searched and which pages were viewed prior to the call, during the call, and after the call.



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As part of the Mind Commerce series of reports focused on technologies and solutions for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) optimization, Call Tracking Software: Companies, Solutions, and Market Outlook 2014 - 2019 evaluates the call tracking solutions including method of call tracking and benefits. The report presents the top rated call tracking software providers with a rating determined through proprietary analysis process. The report also evaluates call tracking software feature/functionality and provides a comparative analysis. In addition, our research examines call tracking software interface, ease of integration, product features, technical support, and the reporting method and procedures.



Target Audience:



- Network operators

- Digital advertising companies

- Mobile marketing companies

- Media companies and portals

- Advertising agencies and brokers

- Data analytics and integration companies

- VoIP infrastructure and services companies

- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) companies



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Companies in Report:



- ADMETER

- ANALYTIC CALL TRACKING

- AVANSER

- AVIDTRAK

- CALLFIRE

- CALLRAIL

- CALL SOURCE

- CALLTRACK

- CALL TRACKING METRICS

- CENTURY INTERACTIVE

- DELACON

- DIAL800

- DYNAMIC INTERACTIVE

- FRESHEGG LIMITED

- IFBYPHONE

- INFINITY CALL TRACKING

- KEYMETRIC

- LOGMYCALL

- MARCHEX

- MONGOOSE METRICS



Table of Content



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.0 CALL TRACKING SOLUTION INTRODUCTION

2.1 MARKET TREND AND MARKET OUTLOOK 2014 - 2019

2.2 PURPOSE AND SIGNIFICANCE

2.3 REPORT QUESTIONS



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3.0 CALL TRACKING SOFTWARE ANALYSIS

3.1 CALL TRACKING FUNCTIONALITY

3.2 FEATURES OF OPTIMAL CALL TRACKING SOFTWARE

3.3 CALL TRACKING SOFTWARE PROVIDERS

3.3.1 ADMETER

3.3.2 ANALYTIC CALL TRACKING

3.3.3 AVANSER

3.3.4 AVIDTRAK

3.3.5 CALLFIRE

3.3.6 CALLRAIL

3.3.7 CALL SOURCE

3.3.8 CALLTRACK

3.3.9 CALL TRACKING METRICS

3.3.10 CENTURY INTERACTIVE

3.3.11 DELACON

3.3.12 DIAL800

3.3.13 DYNAMIC INTERACTIVE

3.3.14 FRESHEGG LIMITED

3.3.15 IFBYPHONE

3.3.15 INFINITY CALL TRACKING

3.3.17 KEYMETRIC

3.3.17 LOGMYCALL

3.3.16 MARCHEX

3.3.17 MONGOOSE METRICS

3.4 CALL TRACKING SOFTWARE COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS

3.5 BENEFITS OF USING CALL TRACKING SOFTWARE



4.0 SUMMARY OF RESEARCH FINDINGS



5.0 CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS



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