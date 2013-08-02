Call Tracking Technology Enhancement Available to Small Businesses Unveiled by Adzzup Inc.

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- An Internet marketing company in Tempe, Arizona has introduced a scalable call tracking product that enables clients to record, replay, and track incoming calls on their advertising platform. Adzzup Inc. is now offering the call tracker as part of its search engine optimization (SEO) packages for small and medium sized businesses.



The company’s blog notes the technology empowers businesses with limited resources to train employees and minimize liability in ways that may not otherwise be possible. Adzzup management cites that call tracking facilitates ROI analysis, resolution of discrepancies and employee recognition, among other benefits. Such actions transition clients from self-employed individuals to business owners with insights to grow their company, according to the Adzzup website blog.



The call tracker is fully compatible with the company’s Internet marketing platform and readily accessible to clients at the inception of their SEO campaign. Detailed statistics display the call status, time, replay and identification. Status and replay features are intended to help small businesses determine conversion rates or identify missed opportunities in the sales process. The scalable product is designed to accommodate rising call volume and complexity as a business expands.



As a complementary upgrade with all SEO packages, the call tracker was conceived to provide smaller businesses with resources and technology typically associated with larger companies or monthly charges. An automated greeting further contributes to credibility and can thwart callers with poor intentions, according to the company’s software developers.



Company executives have stressed that dynamic Internet technologies make it crucial for small business owners to safeguard against unsubstantiated complaints or reviews. Small companies with technological or budget constraints may be susceptible to the relative ease that consumers can voice complaints through online forums. The company touts its call tracking application and certified review widget as affordable means for growing companies to manage their online reputation.



About Adzzup Inc

Founded in 2008, Adzzup Inc. has evolved to offer Internet marketing services that span search engines, social media and local directories. Executives note that all operations are performed from the Tempe, Arizona headquarters.