Call Warrior Phone Management System Brings Affordable Corporate-level Features to Small Businesses

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- Small businesses around the country are breathing a sigh of relief with the introduction of the Call Warrior call management system. The virtual phone system brings a corporate-level phone call management feature set to businesses and entrepreneurs at highly affordable prices without need for hardware or software.



Until recently, small businesses and entrepreneurs that rely on high volume, individualized customer contact via their phone systems were unable to afford feature-rich and versatile phone management. The new Call Warrior virtual phone system now gives them access to unlimited local and toll free numbers, conference bridges, Internet accessible voicemail and many other features. “We wanted to level the playing field by bringing the same phone system management functionality to small businesses that major corporations enjoy,” said a Call Warrior specialist.



As the best of all Virtual phone systems, Call Warrior provides limitless possibilities where users can create an entire network of phone numbers for their small business that they can direct with precise control. “Call Warrior’s interface utilizes a simple GUI to make directing any phone action as easy as clicking and dragging an applet,” said the specialist.



Unparalleled system flow lets users set up menus, transfer calls, set up conference calls, play an automated message and even direct action based on the caller’s ID. In addition, Call Warrior has applied the power of in-depth analytics to the virtual phone system to manage all data in real time and provide full actionable reports on callers, duration and much more with Google Analytics. “Identifying customer needs at affordable prices has never been easier, or easier to improve,” said the specialist.



Call Warrior pricing has the lowest monthly subscription, inbound minutes, local phone number, toll-free number and text message rates among all of its competitors. With no long-term contracts, subscribers can change or cancel the services whenever they wish. A pay-as-you-go pricing model means clients only pay for the numbers and minutes they want to use.



Monthly billing cycles provide unmatched flexibility for budgeting and an on-call technical and billing support team is just a phone call or email away. Right now, new clients can get 700 credits for free with a monthly subscription. That is a free number and free minutes. For a complete explanation of features, benefits and operation, please visit http://www.callwarrior.com



About Call Warrior

Call Warrior is a virtual phone management system for businesses of all sizes. The system features access to unlimited local and toll free numbers, call forwarding, voicemail and many more features without need for hardware or software. An additional incredible feature for Webmasters and marketers is the ability to track calls and create call reports with Google Analytics.