CallCenterCompany.org Officially Launches as Industry Resource to Connect Growing Businesses with Call Center Companies

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Leading niche media and Internet marketing firm Domain Media Corp. announces today that it has launched a new business oriented website and industry resource focusing on the benefits of working with call center companies at http://www.CallCenterCompany.org



Call centers have emerged over the past two decades as a substantial multi-billion dollar global industry that has grown to be an integral part of thousands of companies’ operation ranging from small businesses to large multi-national corporations. The call center industry has seen consistent growth over the years as more and more companies are relying upon call center companies to take care of a wide variety of departmental roles and job functions, as an efficient way to expand without having to invest a significant amount of capital, time and human resources in building, staffing and managing a call center in-house.



Call centers provide a wide variety of services, which can be scaled up or down as the respective company client needs in response to significant growth, a special promotion or marketing campaign, or due to seasonal sales cycles. The two primary call center services that are available are inbound or outbound calling activities. Inbound calling is seen as more customer service support oriented as the calls are typically coming in from customers regarding a new purchase, the need for some kind of support (technical or otherwise) for the product or services they purchased, or the call is to manage other relationships that need customer services such as a business partner, vendor, or supplier to the respective company. Outbound call center solutions principally focus on business development activities such as telemarketing, appointment setting, customer satisfaction and order verification where calls are made outward to contact a customer to make sure everything is fine with the order, or for data gathering activities such as with surveys, to promote a complementary product, or to connect with new potential customers in a lead generation type function



CallCenterCompany.org was launched for business owners, executives and senior management to get in tune with the benefits of working with a call center company, and how it can help them actually save money, be more efficient, and provide additional scalability for the company to grow faster and easier. We also recently published a new YouTube to help explain these benefits, which can be viewed here: http://youtu.be/YuyiOFi8_BQ



Chris Kern, president of Domain Media Corp. stated “many business owners are not aware of the benefits that call centers can provide to their company and that call centers commonly work with small businesses, in addition to larger corporations. We felt it was important to help business realize these benefits and connect with reliable and trustworthy call center resources in the United States and was the primary reason behind launching CallCenterCompany.org.”



About Domain Media Corp.

Domain Media is a niche Internet media and marketing firm that focuses on delivering world class business solutions in lead generation, marketing strategy, and content marketing, and owns a growing network of business focused websites and niche online communities that cater to specific audiences where people and businesses can connect, learn, share and enjoy.



Please visit http://www.CallCenterCompany.org to learn more.



Media Contact:

Chris Kern

Phone: 480-659-4907

Email: chris@domainmediacorp.com