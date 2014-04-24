CallCenterOutbound.net Launches to Tune Companies Into the Benefits & Cost Savings of Using an Outbound Call Centre

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Leading niche media and Internet marketing firm Domain Media Corp. announces today that it has launched a new business oriented website and resource focusing on the benefits of using an outbound call centre at http://www.CallCenterOutbound.net



Companies of all sizes and on a global scale are on a never ending quest to become more profitable, improve their operating efficiencies and reduce their costs. One business sector in particular draws big benefits from this – call center companies. Call centers are taking on more and more responsibilities and departmental roles for companies as they are more efficient at it, have the infrastructure and trained personnel in place, as well as can scale up or down s the client company needs. This provides huge cost savings by not having to build a call center, staff and manage it. Call centers typical handle one or both of either inbound or outbound calling activities. Inbound is typically where customers are calling about their order, need support, or need some kind of assistance relative to their purchase or business with the company. On the other hand, outbound call centers principally focus on business development activities such as telemarketing, appointment setting and lead generation, customer satisfaction and order verification where they contact the customer to make sure everything is fine with the order, or for data gathering activities such as surveys.



CallCenterOutbound.net was launched for business owners, executives and senior management to get in tune with the benefits of using an outbound call centre, as well as provides resources and access to a major call center that delivers customized solutions on a national scale. We also recently published a YouTube video to help people become familiar with call centers and how they work – the video is available here: http://youtu.be/1Onu4q0ZHF4



Chris Kern, president of Domain Media Corp. stated “the call center industry is huge and just getting bigger. We saw an opportunity to help connect businesses with resources and trusted partners that can provide reliable and professional call center services based upon the company’s particular needs. Launching CallCenterOutbound.net is a great fit with our long term vision of building niche networks that connect businesses with highly valuable resources.”



About Domain Media Corp.

Domain Media is a niche Internet media and marketing firm that focuses on delivering world class business solutions in lead generation, marketing strategy, and content marketing, and owns a growing network of business focused websites and niche online communities sites that cater to specific audiences where people and businesses can connect, learn, share and enjoy.



Check out http://www.CallCenterOutbound.net to learn more.



Media Contact:

Chris Kern

Phone: 480-659-4907

Email: chris@domainmediacorp.com