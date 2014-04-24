CallCenterWork.net Launches to Provide Access to Call Center Careers and Put a Dent in Unemployment

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Leading niche media and Internet marketing firm Domain Media Corp. announces today that it has launched a new employment oriented website and resource for call center careers at http://www.CallCenterWork.net



Even though certain aspects of today’s economy appear to be doing fine, and the stock markets have gone up noticeably during the past year – one area that is still lagging in the improvement department is the unemployment rate that has plagued the nation for several years now. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and opportunities that have resulted from today’s current market conditions with the corporate world striving to cut costs and streamline their operations to improve their bottom line. One of the biggest benefactors to these market dynamics is the call center industry. Companies of all sizes are turning to call centers and outsourcing various aspects of their business to be more efficient, reduce their fixed overhead, and to provide scale as needed with business growth or seasonal sales volatility. Call centers are taking on more and more job functions from these companies such as customer services, order verification, technical support, appointment setting, telemarketing, surveys and the like. As the demand for call center services continue to rise, there is a call center hiring spree taking place today with numerous call center careers and customer service rep jobs available nationwide.



CallCenterWork.net was launched to enable people to obtain valuable information, resources, and the ability to apply for a job in this growing and high demand sector of the business world. More and more companies have a need to fill multiple job vacancies, many of which can easily lead to long term call center careers. While the site currently has a primary focus on filling call center jobs in Phoenix, AZ – there are numerous companies on a national basis that have job openings. The great thing about call center work is that it is relatively easy. The core skills and fundamentals a call center agent must have are good phone skills, a positive attitude, and they must enjoy talking on the phone and helping people. Depending upon the specific functions and job role being filled, such as customer service representative, customer services manager, in-bound customer services, and appointment setter, etc., different skills and responsibilities will be required. We also recently published a YouTube video to help people become familiar with call center work and what it’s about right here: http://youtu.be/wum4aE9bCvE



Chris Kern, president of Domain Media Corp. stated “we saw that there was a big void in call center work and we wanted to take the initiative to help people get a job and work in an environment that can lead to long term call center careers. There are also a number of companies that have job openings right now and we want to help them get filled.”



About Domain Media Corp.

Domain Media is a niche Internet media and marketing firm that focuses on delivering world class business solutions in lead generation, marketing strategy, and content marketing, and owns a growing network of business focused blogs and enthusiast based niche media sites that cater to specific audiences where people can connect, learn, share and enjoy.



Check out http://www.CallCenterWork.net to learn more.



Media Contact:

Chris Kern

Phone: 480-659-4907

Email: chris@domainmediacorp.com