CallCentive Provides 24 Hour Answering Service

McAlester, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The value of customer service and 24 hour assistance cannot be underestimated in today’s competitive business environment. CallCentive provides professional call center and answering services that are available around the clock.



CallCentive representatives are available for appointment scheduling, catalog order taking, customer care and a host of other answering services. Representatives are all highly trained, carefully screened and experienced customer service professionals. Rates for answering services are affordable and cost-effective relative to competitors or in-house alternatives.



Answering customers’ phone calls takes trained representatives, infrastructure and equipment. Overhead costs associated with in-house answering services can be extreme and cost-prohibitive. Outsourcing call center and answering services to specialists cuts down on operational costs and frees-up internal personnel to focus on value-added activities.



Customer service is a critical component of call center and answering services. At CallCentive, representatives are trained to provide attentive service and use the latest technology to answer customers’ questions. Representatives are often-times perceived to be the face of businesses, and CallCentive personnel work tirelessly to maintain clients’ reputations.



Whether in need of call patching, cellular answering or even wake-up calls, CallCentive personnel are there to provide assistance. Representatives go the extra mile to meet customers’ and clients’ needs. There is no better live answering service in Oklahoma, and clients can expect the utmost professionalism on every engagement.



For additional information on CallCentive and the benefits of answering services, please visit www.callcentive.com . Company personnel excel at customer service and work around the clock to answer clients’ calls. Phone (918) 426-3818 today to speak to a representative about establishing service.



Contact Information:

CallCentive

Call Center & Answer Service

Address: 1201 North Main

McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: (918) 426-3818

Website: www.callcentive.com