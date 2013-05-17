Piece of Cake PR

Calling All 'Dirty Evacuees' - New Book Exposes How to Survive World War and a Crazy Irish Mother.

As one of the great wave of ‘Dirty Evacuees’ from Wartime London, so dubbed by the local residents, M.C. Kenessey offers readers an entertaining new eBook that proves to be a laugh-packed accounting of How to Survive World War and a Crazy Irish Mother.

 

Making her literary debut at the grand age of eighty, M.C. Kenessey and her new book present the perfect opportunity for a funny and entertaining article among society's renewed interest in World War II. Offering a unique insight into a turbulent life that has never been boring, 'How to Survive World War and a Crazy Irish Mother' is expected to resonate with readers around the world.

Cast adrift at six years of age, our child of war embarks on a succession of postings to foster parents in the English countryside, as well as a stint in a Catholic boarding school, returning home intermittently during and after the war years. A taxing experience for any small girl, made even more taxing by the double whammy of a decidedly erratic and dismissive Irish mother!

A fast and easy read, this often bittersweet story of a chaotic childhood and disjointed adolescence spent with a dysfunctional Irish mother, loving relatives and an array of strangers, is impossible to put down!

A London child of World War II, M.C. Kenessey survived the horrors of the bombing, moving to Canada in her early twenties, where she then survived the horrors of working in a government typing pool. Single and virginal (as she tells it, a girl had little other option when raised, minus male siblings, in the Catholic educational system) she then met the love of her life, becoming a wife and mother.

Her introduction to writing came about as a young copy typist in London’s Fleet Street in the days when it was still the hub of Britain’s newspaper world. She later toiled in the world of public & media relations, advertising and as a freelancer.

Now a diminutive senior -- but don’t try telling her that -- she has written a warm, funny, charming and touchingly perceptive recounting of her experiences as a child during the war and post-war years in Britain. Well worth reading because, as our author says of her story, “It’s good for a giggle!”

