Calling All 'Dirty Evacuees' - New Book Exposes How to Survive World War and a Crazy Irish Mother.

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Making her literary debut at the grand age of eighty, M.C. Kenessey and her new book present the perfect opportunity for a funny and entertaining article among society’s renewed interest in World War II. Offering a unique insight into a turbulent life that has never been boring, ‘How to Survive World War and a Crazy Irish Mother’ is expected to resonate with readers around the world.



Cast adrift at six years of age, our child of war embarks on a succession of postings to foster parents in the English countryside, as well as a stint in a Catholic boarding school, returning home intermittently during and after the war years. A taxing experience for any small girl, made even more taxing by the double whammy of a decidedly erratic and dismissive Irish mother!



A fast and easy read, this often bittersweet story of a chaotic childhood and disjointed adolescence spent with a dysfunctional Irish mother, loving relatives and an array of strangers, is impossible to put down!



A London child of World War II, M.C. Kenessey survived the horrors of the bombing, moving to Canada in her early twenties, where she then survived the horrors of working in a government typing pool. Single and virginal (as she tells it, a girl had little other option when raised, minus male siblings, in the Catholic educational system) she then met the love of her life, becoming a wife and mother.



Her introduction to writing came about as a young copy typist in London’s Fleet Street in the days when it was still the hub of Britain’s newspaper world. She later toiled in the world of public & media relations, advertising and as a freelancer.



Now a diminutive senior -- but don’t try telling her that -- she has written a warm, funny, charming and touchingly perceptive recounting of her experiences as a child during the war and post-war years in Britain. Well worth reading because, as our author says of her story, “It’s good for a giggle!”



